McCracken County, KY -- This church was not closed Sunday as the congregation marked a day of remembrance.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church is celebrating one year since the miracle of survival, when a tornado hit the church with 40 preschoolers inside and no one was injured. They celebrated with a morning of worship and testimonials.
Preschool Director Michelle Rushing remembers the day clearly.
"The way it just came on so fast," Rushing said. "One minute it was sunny, the next minute it was like a bomb went off."
She said it's been a tough year of recovery, but this service is focusing on the blessings.
"The Lord watched over us that day and took care of us," Rushing. "We were prepared. And our emergency plan worked and God watched over us."
Each member of the church was given a pebble from the area where the tornado passed through, as a way to remember that day.
Pastor Wes Conner said it is important for them to remember that day and be thankful for their protection.
"A church is not a building," Conner said. "A church is people. And we came together, we upheld one another. We prayed for one another. We loved on one another. And the Lord blessed us. So we're able to work our way through that."
Despite the damage to the buildings, the heart of the church was untouched.
Conner said the church plans to rebuild a bigger sanctuary in the future.