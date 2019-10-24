MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The community called what happened at Mt. Zion Baptist Church a miracle. An EF-2 tornado hit on March 14. In the church's preschool were 40 kids and 10 adults who all survived after the tornado ripped through.
Thursday, there's still work to be done, but the new preschool is ready to reopen.
Michelle Rushing, the preschool director, described the days after the tornado at Mt. Zion as a blur. "I try not to cry," she said. "I try not to get emotional, but I do every time."
We showed her video of the damage from that day. She tried to hold back tears as she watched herself describe where the kids would have been.
On March 14, she pointed to about a dozen cribs on top of which parts of the ceiling had fallen. She pointed to a crib and said: "One of them had their blankets in there."
While watching video, Rushing said, "It was a hard day, for sure. It was."
She said she thinks about the children the staff grabbed out of the nursery a few minutes before the tornado hit.
Now, four framed hymns sit on the walls of the renovated nursery. "One of the songs that we sung during the tornado was 'He's Got the Whole World in his Hands' — and 'This Little Light of Mine' and 'Jesus Loves Me,'" she recalled.
They sang those songs while sheltering in place a few feet from the destroyed nursery while the tornado destroyed most of what was around them.
The new nursery also has a makeshift rainbow on the wall. "To me, I just thought it was very symbolic that God gave this back to us, so we put a rainbow up that God did something great," Rushing said.
During a news conference after the tornado, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said, "The almighty hand of God has provided safety to our community."
Making the best out of the worst is what the miracle at Mt. Zion Baptist Church is all about.
"It was very trying sometimes. It was very wild and crazy some days, but it was all worth it," said Rushing.
Mt. Zion is having a grand opening for the community to tour the new preschool. They will also have a Bible themed corn maze and pumpkin patch for kids and adults. The grand opening starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The children will move into the new daycare on Monday morning.