MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Severe weather can be frightening, especially for kids. Nearly a year ago, 40 preschoolers survived a tornado that hit Mount Zion Baptist Church in McCracken County.
Preschool Director Michelle Rushing said having a plan kept them calm and saved them. Their kids were also a part of that plan.
Rushing says it was important that they weren't scared. Being calm is key.
Singing fills the halls at Mt. Zion. It's also what helped them survive an EF-2 tornado in 2019.
"We have this song. 'Danger, danger, danger, fire, weather, stranger,'" preschool teacher Lauren Haneline sang. "They're supposed to drop everything and come straight to learning rug and line up wherever I'm at."
That's what they did. Haneline was in the safe room when the storm hit. "If I would have panicked and freaked out, they would have panicked and freaked out."
She and Rushing kept calm and kept to their plan, knowing every room at Mt. Zion has an emergency go bag. When an emergency does happen, they don't have to search for anything.
The staff made sure the kids didn't know they were in danger, even though Rushing saw what was happening outside. "We came through the door thinking that we were not going to make it, because out in the hallway that is how it felt," Rushing said.
Her fear went away when she saw the faces of the preschoolers playing and singing in the safe room.
After the storm passed, Rushing said they explained to the kids what happened and that they were safe.
"They did what they were supposed to do that day. The teachers did what they were supposed to do, and everything worked perfect because of the planning," Rushing said.
She said the kids remember the tornado, but they aren't scared by it. The preschool will be conducting a tornado drill later this week.
Rushing said they also update their emergency plan every year.