LOUISVILLE, KY — A large shipment of baby formula for children with cow's milk allergies arrived in Louisville from Switzerland on Thursday, thanks to Operation Fly Formula.
According to the White House, the shipment of specialty Nestle' Alfamino and Alfamino Junior formula will contain enough for about 548,000 8-ounce bottles. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, federal health officials, and USP Vice President of Flight Operations Capt. Houston Mills gathered at the UPS Worldport in Louisville Thursday to welcome the shipment.
The formula is set to be distributed to hospitals, home health programs, and WIC programs around the US. Additional Nestle' deliveries are expected to be announced in the coming days.
President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula as a response to the national baby formula shortage that started in February after the Food and Drug Administration shut down an Abbot Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan — the largest baby formula plant in the United States.
The facility had to be shut down due to serious safety concerns, including the risk of contracting a bacterial illness from the powdered formula. The FDA has reported that four infants became ill with a rare bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two of them died.
The formula shortage has been a serious issue for people across the country for several months now, especially for infants with allergies or health conditions requiring them to drink specialty formula. Older children, teens, and adults with certain health conditions have also been greatly affected.
Hospitals have encouraged mothers to breastfeed in light of the crisis and doing so has helped many find relief, but breastfeeding is not always an option. Women who are on certain medications, have had breast altering surgery, are on chemotherapy, or have babies with allergies may not be able to breastfeed.