This Mug Monday, we're featuring Cassidy's Cause, a Paducah non-profit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities.
Their mission is to "provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities."
In a video explaining their services, one founder expressed the horses understand and love the children. She says in a world where people can be unkind, equine therapy can help children build confidence and know they can accomplish things.
Maggie, a child with Cerebral Palsy, said in the video she started equine therapy at Cassidy's after recovering from surgery. She says she loved her horse Jazz from the moment she saw him. Maggie's dad, Danny, insisted there's something very special in the interaction between a horse and a child with special needs-there's a real connection there. He expressed he feels a sense of comfort when Maggie is at Cassidy's.
According to Cassidy's website, equine therapy can provide many physical, psychological, and educational benefits to riders, including: improved balance and strength, improved coordination, improved motor skills, improved self confidence, increased self-image, socialization, and much more.
Learn how to volunteer at Cassidy's, sponsor a rider, and donate to their cause by visiting their website. Cassidy's is currently taking place in the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, which matches donations for charities up to $10,000. You can donate to Cassidy's through Paxton Challenge for Charities by following this link.