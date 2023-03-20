PADUCAH — Get ready to sing your heart out — because Child Watch is preparing to host its third-annual Karaoke Extravaganza.
Child Watch and CASA of West Kentucky are recruiting nine acts — individuals or groups — for their karaoke fundraising event at Paducah's Blooms n' Gardens on April 21, to support their free community services.
In order to participate in the event, each act much raise $1,500, and they'll all have their own page on the fundraising website.
As far as how to raise the money, the organization told Local 6 anything goes. "Singers can solicit donations from individuals and businesses or have mini-fundraisers of their own," the organization explained. And they'll be promoting each act on social media to encourage donations and friendly competition.
The organization says you don't have to worry about being a good singer to participate — it's all about having fun for a good cause.
The coveted Golden Microphone — a traveling trophy currently held by Lacey Boling — is awarded to the act that raises the most money. There are other prizes too, including for Crowd Favorite and Best Costume.
If you'd like to attend, ticket cost varies depending on what you're looking for.
Child Watch's mission is to prevent child abuse, encourage family stability, promote healthy relationships, enhance individual wellbeing, and cultivate nurturing communities.
They do this by providing several services to the community at no cost, including: counseling, legal help, education, and outreach. The funds raised at this event will support these services.
- Counseling: Child Watch provides professional mental health counseling to child and teen victims, for everything including: sexual, physical or emotional abuse, neglect, bullying, witnessing domestic violence and witnessing homicide. This service is available for families at both the Paducah and Benton offices.
- Education and Outreach: According to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center Executive Director Janie Criner, Child Watch provides abuse prevention education in schools, camps, and other programs through their unique curriculum, "The Totally Awesome Super Important You." They also offer recognition and report training for local businesses and organizations.
- CASA: Casa volunteers represent children in court. They are an appointed, dedicated person who is focused on nothing but the child's best interest. These advocates keep routine contact with the children, caretakers, and other people close in their lives.
Also, April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child Watch is hosting pinwheel plantings and proclamations at courthouses in the region.
You can join them at the McCracken County Courthouse on March 31st at 8 a.m. for a reading of the proclamation by Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Judge Henschel.
If you would like to help Child Watch with their mission, consider volunteering or donating to their cause. To learn more about Child Watch's services or to volunteer/donate, visit their website here.
And if you're interested in participating in the Karaoke Extravaganza, contact Sarah Judd at sarahannejudd@yahoo.com for more information.