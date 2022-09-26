PADUCAH — When a child goes through a traumatic event, neglect, or abuse, it can impact them for the rest of their lives.
Local non-profit Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center provides counseling, legal help, education, and outreach to children and their families at no cost to them.
According to their website, their goal is to prevent child abuse, encourage family stability, promote healthy relationships, enhance individual wellbeing, and cultivate nurturing communities.
Counseling
Child Watch provides professional mental health counseling to child and teen victims, for everything including: sexual, physical or emotional abuse, neglect, bullying, witnessing domestic violence and witnessing homicide.
Education and Outreach
Child Watch provides prevention education in schools, camps, and other programs. They also offer recognition and report training for local businesses and organizations.
CASA
Casa volunteers represent children in court – who often are unable to do so themselves. They are appointed a dedicated person who is focused on nothing but their best interest. The advocates keep routine contact with the children, caretakers, and other people close in their lives.
If you would like to help Child Watch with their mission, consider volunteering or donating to their cause. To learn more about Child Watch's services or to volunteer/donate, visit their website here.