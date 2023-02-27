Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&