PADUCAH — Easterseals West Kentucky is a local non-profit with a mission to enhance the quality of life for children and adults of all abilities by promoting personal development, independence, inclusion, and equality.
Their goal is to spread help, hope, and answers through their many programs and services for people of all ages and abilities.
One of those services is The Lily Pad — a daycare for medically fragile children. It's staffed with registered nurses, licensed practical and vocational nurses, and child development specialists.
They also have adult day programs for people 18 and older with chronic physical or cognitive impairments who need help with daily living and personal medical needs.
Easterseals is also working on construction of a new autism center, called The Lori Center. It's named after longtime Easterseals employee Lori Devine who passed away in October 2022.
It should open up this summer and will serve children ages 2 to 13.
If you want to financially help with The Lori Center's construction, or just help Easterseals, you can do so in several ways. Visit their website to learn how to make a one-time donation, monthly donation, an honor or memorial gift, or send a donation by mail.