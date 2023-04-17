PADUCAH — The Hugs Project is a local non-profit supporting military service members by coordinating with volunteers to send care packages overseas.
Each month, volunteers mail between 80 and 120 care packages with snacks, personal hygiene items, and 'hugs' — or cooling wraps — along with cards and letters to troops serving in war zones around the world.
But, before they can send packages — they need to pack them.
This happens on the third Monday of each month. Packing starts at 9:30 and lasts until around noon.
The hugs house is located at 2219 West Hovekamp Road in Paducah.
If one of your loved ones is deployed overseas, all you need to do is get in touch with the Hugs Project and they'll add your loved one to the list to get packages.
If you would like to help the Hugs Project with their cause, there are several different ways to do so.
- If you can sew, consider making some "hugs" and "smellies" to help keep troops cool and fresh. The organization says they will provide supplies for you and you can find instructions for how to make them here.
- You can collect needed items from your church, workplace or organization for the Hugs Project to send. Click here and scroll down for a list of suggested items.
- Write a letter or send a card to make a service member's day. According to their website, homemade pictures and cards from young people are particularly loved.
- Help pack boxes! Attend one of the Hugs Project's packing days to help fill boxes for shipping.
- Donate to the organization's PayPal fundraiser. Funds will be used to defer the cost of materials, package items, ship care packages and cover travel and entertainment expenses. Click here to donate.
If you have questions, call 270-898-4464.