PADUCAH — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Kentucky Addiction Centers say sexually traumatic experiences can lead to substance abuse.
KAC is a medicated assisted treatment facility that offers weekly counseling and doctor appointments for those suffering from drug addiction.
They have outpatient addiction treatment centers across Kentucky, including in Paducah.
Whether you are struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, you can start the road to recovery now. The center says they are waiting for you — whenever you are ready.
It's pretty simple to get enrolled — just book an appointment and show up with an I.D.
K.A.C. accepts major insurances which typically cover all costs. According to their website, treatment plans are individualized and the outpatient care allows patients to continue freely living life while in recovery. Additionally, costs are more affordable than residential treatment centers because they do not include room and board expenses.
The center says they currently have no waiting list and are accepting new patients.
To request more information, call the office at (859) 739-3552 or click here and fill out the request form.