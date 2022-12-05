PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids.
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help.
The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment centers across Kentucky, including in Paducah.
Whether you are struggling with alcohol or drug addiction or are the family of a loved one who's struggling, the K.A.C. say they are here to help.
K.A.C. accepts major insurances which typically cover all costs. According to their website, treatment plans are individualized and the outpatient care allows patients to continue freely living life while in recovery. Additionally, costs are more affordable than residential treatment centers because they do not include room and board expenses.
The K.A.C. says their goal is to help with every facet of life — not just addiction. That's why they help patients apply for food and disability benefits; obtain G.E.D's and enroll in college; and find careers.
According to their website, they've helped over 2,000 patients recover from addiction.