McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The first thing you'll notice on local nonprofit Made To Stay's webpage are these two sentences: "We are limited to the number of members we can help by the number of volunteers we have available. We need volunteers."
You can help answer that call to action. Made To Stay is holding a volunteer orientation Monday, February 6. It'll be inside door 6 at the Hipp building in Paducah, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Orientation includes a presentation on services provided by Made To Say, plus information on current volunteer needs. The necessary paperwork to become a volunteer will also be on hand for you to fill out.
If you have any questions, call Executive Director Sarah Walker at 270-331-9288 or email info@madetostay.org.
And if don't have time to volunteer but still want to help, check out Made To Stay's t-shirt fundraiser. Funds raised will go directly to helping the organization operate and serve the seniors in the community. The fundraiser ends February 5.