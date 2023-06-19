PADUCAH — Made to Stay is a local non-profit, membership organization serving senior citizens and adults with disabilities.
According to their website, their goal is to enable seniors to stay in their homes and "enjoy a better quality of life." They accomplish this through assisting with or providing: transportation services, small home repairs, yard work, technical assistance, financial organization, home organization, social events, and wellness and fitness.
The group joined the community in 2015 and has since completed almost 5,000 services for seniors and disabled adults in McCracken County.
But they say they would not be able to function without their team of volunteers and support from the community.
Their monthly membership fee covers about 30 percent of their operating costs. They rely on donations, grants and fundraising to cover the rest.
You can help by donating to them through the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities. Donations will be matched up to $10,000.
If you would like to help in a different way, consider signing up to be a volunteer. All it takes is a few extra hours per week to make a difference in a local senior's life.