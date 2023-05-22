BENTON, KY — Marcella's Kitchen is a community kitchen feeding the hungry in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Their motto is "serving with love and loving to serve" and they have a "no questions asked" policy — which means they will serve you regardless of age, race, or financial status.
They even serve the community on major holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving — nourishing hungry bellies and hearts with fellowship and a hot meal.
Marcella's kitchen would not be able to function as it does without support from the community — including volunteers, who say they are blessed to do what they can to help.
The volunteers serve one day a week, every other week, from about 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Currently, they really need folks to help wash dishes.
If you can't volunteer but still want to help, consider offering financial support to Marcella's.
According to Marcella's, they've served over 6,000 meals in the month of March alone. While these meals are free to the community, they aren't free to prepare.
Months of inflation have impacted food costs. There are operating costs too — like utilities, utensils, and maintenance.
It costs a lot of money to keep Marcella's running, so any donation helps.
Click here to learn how to donate to Marcella's.