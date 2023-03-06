METROPOLIS, IL — When adults with intellectual disabilities age out of school, they may be met with fewer opportunities to grow — spiritually, emotionally, educationally, and interpersonally. One non-profit in Metropolis hopes to change that, but they could use your help.
According to their website, the founder of the faith-based organization Rolling in Faith sought to explore the intersection of the Christian Church and people with disabilities. As a disabled woman herself, Hadley Stephens had insight into the needs of disabled individuals in faith communities, the website explains.
"Individuals with disabilities are required to adapt and overcome and fit the molds of a society that doesn’t have a place for them forming skills and attitudes that are invaluable. It is from this perspective that Rolling in Faith was born — a desire to serve persons with disability with the dignity and excellence that they deserve, to see and meet their unique challenges from the perspective of someone who has experienced them herself."
In addition to their current services, Rolling in Faith is expanding to create a day program for adults who have aged out of public school, and will soon be hosting a fundraising dinner and silent auction to raise money for the expansion.
The dinner will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 17 at Metropolis First Baptist Church. The dinner costs $10 and includes tacos, chips and salsa, drinks, and a dessert. You can purchase tickets online or from a RIF board member or volunteer.
If you would like to support Holland House but can't make it to the dinner, there are a few ways you can help.
You can volunteer as a Program Assistant, acting as an extra set of hands during daily activities. If you would rather not work one-on-one, you can volunteer as a Program Specific Contributor — teaching the group from your specific skill-set. Some examples Holland House provided were volunteering to be a cooking class teacher or guest speaker.
You can also purchase items from the organization's Amazon Wishlist or teacher Wishlist.
Click here for more information about Holland House and Rolling in Faith, and follow their Facebook page here.