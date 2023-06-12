If you have a warm heart and home, could you consider welcoming a child into it?
Necco of Paducah provides community based services for at-risk children and their families.
They do this through many different services — including adoption and foster care.
On their website, they explain there are currently over 8,000 children in Kentucky in need of safe, stable and loving foster families.
In May, Dale Suttles with Sunrise Children's Services — another foster care and adoption agency in Kentucky — described Kentucky's foster-care crisis to Local 6.
According to him, the lack of foster care homes means kids and teens end up sleeping in state park and DCBS offices.
Necco is in need of more foster families, too — whether short or long term.
Necco offers foster care, adoption, counseling, independent living, and residential living services.
They say they support foster parents through the whole process — with on-going training, 24/7 on-call availability, financial reimbursement, counseling services, and professional support staff.
"By becoming a foster parent you are positively impacting these children at an exceptionally fragile point in their lives, and you are creating a future filled with hope and promise," they explain.
Click here to fill out a form to start the process of adopting or fostering a child.
You can also call 270-898-1293 to speak directly to folks at NECCO.