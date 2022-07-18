PADUCAH — Paducah's annual 'Moonlight Bike Ride' is just as fun as it sounds! Take part, and you'll get together with friends, family, and strangers, decorate your bike (and yourself) with colorful glowsticks, and take a moonlight ride— all for a great cause.
Check-in and enjoy live entertainment and pre-ride refreshments with your community starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The ride starts at 10 p.m.
Bikers will meet at Bike World on Joe Clifton Drive before beginning their easy, 10-mile ride. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.
All proceeds from this event go right back into the community, to help individuals and families meet their basic needs- food, shelter, transportation, and much more.
That's because the host of Paducah's 'Moonlight Bike Ride' is none other than the Paducah Cooperative Ministry- a Paducah staple founded in 1973 to respond to people's 'basic human needs and conditions.'
All it takes is a quick visit to their website to see that the PCM is practicing what they preach. They take their tagline, "Doing God's work with human hands," pretty seriously, evident by the services provide:
- Residency in the Fresh Start Village for homeless single women and mothers, assistance with finding shelter, food, and transportation for all others.
- Food pantry, offering a 2-3 day supply of emergency food, once a month, up to 5 times a year.
- Emergency Meals on Wheels
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program, providing supplemental food to low-income seniors in our community
- $100 in assistance to eligible community members, once a year, who need help with rent, utilities, transportation, prescriptions, or replacing identification.
If you can't make it to the bike ride but you'd still like to help, visit their website to learn how to volunteer or donate.