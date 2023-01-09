The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center is a nonprofit organization aiming to help local children achieve their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment.
They offer educational programs or daycare to children age 6 weeks to 13 years — most of whom come from low-income, single family homes.
"We believe that children have a natural sense of discovery, curiosity, and imagination that can be activated and guided by passionate teachers who embrace a discovery approach to learning," the PDN says on their website.
PDN says each individual child's learning style is important, and their low teacher-to-student ratio helps ensure they get individualized care and attention.
"Each child learns best from material that supports their learning style," the PDN says. That's why they provide a variety of educational materials to support different learning styles, including sensory play.
The PDN says they strive to provide an inclusive environment for children with developmental delays, sensory impairment, physical disabilities, behavioral issues, learning disorders, emotional issues, and more.
According to PDN, they offer three full meals per day to attending children, as well as pickup services in some areas.
