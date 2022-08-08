PADUCAH — Swimming with their besties at the Noble Park pool, picking up trash in the neighborhood, make your own pizza days, and educational field trips: kids can enjoy all this and more at local nonprofit, Paducah Day Nursery.
The PDN accepts children aged 6 weeks to 13-years-old, most of whom come from low-income, single family homes. They hope to provide these children a great start — with individualized educational experiences — so they can achieve their full potential.
According to PDN, they offer 3 full meals per-day to attending children, as well as pick-up services in some areas.
PDN says learning style is important- that's why they provide a variety of stimulating, creative experiences for attendees, allowing them to learn in the way that works best for them. The low teacher-to-student ratio helps to ensure students can get individualized care and attention, too.
According to the PDN, their curriculum aligns with the Kentucky Early Learning Standards, surpasses minimum licensing and educational requirements, and has a 5-star Kentucky All Stars rating.
According to the PDN, they focus on the whole child, using a variety of resources to build a foundation for social-emotional, physical, and cognitive development. Their ultimate goal is to provide a great foundation for children, preparing them for successful primary and secondary education.
You can see more behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Paducah Day Nursery on their Facebook page, here.