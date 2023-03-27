PADUCAH — From delaying the onset of chronic disease to facilitating improvements in physical, social, spiritual, emotional, and mental wellbeing — the National Council on Aging says senior centers have researched benefits for those who join them.
The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center says on their website they believe "aging is the best part of living," and they provide a host of benefits to those who join their free community. Their aim, they say, is to offer local seniors services to maintain their independence and enrich their lives.
Not only does the PMCSC give seniors a place to socialize and have fun with dancing, arts and crafts, road trips, and daily meals — they teach valuable technology skills and assist with medicare questions. And for those members who are homebound, they offer transportation services, a hot meal and even a weekly telephone chat.
The PMCSC strives to keep membership free for seniors, may of whom may not be able to afford a monthly charge for their services. If you would like to help keep them, click here to learn more about how to donate.
The center is also always looking for volunteers of all ages and skill sets to host classes and activities, help out around the center, and do community work. If you're interested in volunteering, call (270) 443-8579 or email contact@paducahseniorcenter.org.
And, if you or a loved one are interested in becoming a member of the center, there are four ways to join.
- Fill out the online form.
- Walk in to register at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive
- Call (2710) 443-8579
- Email them to ask that a physical registration form to be mailed to your home.