METROPOLIS, IL — "Instilling purpose, passion, and belonging in the lives of people with disabilities."

According to their website, that's the goal of this week's featured Mug Monday organization, Rolling in Faith.

RIF is a faith-based nonprofit in southern Illinois that works with disabled community members.

In the past, they worked solely with people in respite and training settings, but now they've broadened their adult services with the Holland House.

The house offers a day-program for intellectually disabled adults who have aged out of the public school system and may otherwise be met with fewer opportunities to grow spiritually, emotionally, educationally, or interpersonally.

"These experiences allow our participants to forge a path in the community that is individualized to their specific needs and interests, showing our community the value that people with disabilities bring to all areas of our society," the organization's website reads.

If you would like to donate to Rolling in Faith's cause without breaking the bank, all you have to do is fill up your gas tank.

A portion of the sales at pump 12 at Acee's Neighborhood Market in Metropolis will be donated to Rolling in Faith for the rest of the month, as part of Acee's "Give Back Pumps" program.

You can also purchase items from the organization's Amazon Wishlist or teacher Wishlist or sign-up to volunteer.

Click here for more information about Holland House and Rolling in Faith, and follow their Facebook page here.