The Southern Seven Health Department serves the seven most southern counties in Illinois, providing healthcare, preventative services, family services, development programs, and head-start.
One of their programs is Wellness on Wheels, which brings a mobile clinic to a different community each Wednesday to provide basic health services.
The first Wellness on Wheels clinic in June will be Wednesday at the Olive Branch Community Building in Olive Branch, Illinois. It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Some of the free services offered through the clinic include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests and medication disposable packets.
Charged services include: blood lead testing, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV tests, pregnancy tests, TB skin tests, well water tests, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
According to the departement, you should bring your insurance card for paid services. No appointment is needed to participate in Wellness on Wheels.
