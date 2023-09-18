PADUCAH — Local 6 is welcoming a new organization to it's Mug Monday family: St. Vincent de Paul Helpline and Budget Store!
St. Vincent de Paul is new to Mug Monday, but not new to the community. The organization has been helping people in McCracken County get food, clothing, and financial assistance for 66 years.
Their store is located at 2025 Cairo Road in Paducah. There, they accept donations of gently used items, which they sell in the store. That money then goes into their Helpline, which helps them offer assistance to those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul also has a couple events coming up. Their Customer Appreciation Day is Saturday, September 23. There will be face painting for the kids, hot dogs and hamburgers, and lots of games and raffles.
You can purchase a chance to win a drawing for an American Girl Doll, plus an extensive array of clothing, a hanging rack, and a bed with beautiful sheets, pillows, and a comforter.
It's $2 for a ticket, which can be bought at the Budget Store. The drawing will be during the Customer Appreciation event, but you do not have to be present to win.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts until 1 p.m.
You can even get one of these mugs, which was featured on Local 6 Today, for only $5!
Plus, if you have any gently used items that you want to have a second chance at life, you can take them to St. Vincent de Paul and be confident in knowing that when they are sold, the money will be used to help others!