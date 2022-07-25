PADUCAH — This Mug Monday, we're featuring local non-profit, Starfish Orphan Ministry.
Right now, they're holding a fundraiser that's sure to bring some smiles to our local seniors. For every $20 donated to the ministry, they'll donate a bouquet of beautiful sunflowers to a local nursing home!
Then, they'll use the donations to support their main mission: helping orphans all across the world.
They host frequent mission trips to South America, where they build homes to keep children out of orphanages.
They do plenty of work closer to home too, serving local single parents, foster parents, orphans, and more.
They operate Kendra's Kloset, a local organization providing clothing assistance, furniture, and other household items to qualifying families.
If you're a single parent or grand-parent raising a child, have a foster child, or are a teenager aging out of the foster-care system, you may qualify for assistance at Kendra's Kloset.
Starfish also donates beds and bedding to local children who don't have them.
When local communities were devastated by the December 10th tornado, Starfish stepped up to help Mayfield. They donated pallets of water, trash bags, paper towels, diapers and wipes, baby food and baby formula to the Mayfield Community.
Starfish can use donations and volunteers to continue helping orphans and families in our area and beyond. If you can't donate, they say a prayer goes a long way. For more information on how to donate your time, money, or items, check out their needs list here.
You can also follow their Facebook page to keep up-to-date on what's needed most in our community.