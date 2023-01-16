PADUCAH — Local nonprofit Starfish Orphan Ministry believes "everyone can make a difference, one child at a time!"
They're hoping the community takes the sentiment to heart as they request new or gently-used boots in men and boys' sizes.
The ministry says shoes can be dropped off during their regular business hours — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday — or left on their dock until 5:30 Monday through Friday.
Starfish Orphan Ministry work locally and abroad to make an impact in the lives of orphans and families.
They host frequent mission trips to South America, where they build homes to keep children out of orphanages.
They also operate Kendra's Kloset, where they help qualifying families obtain clothing, furniture and other household items.
Starfish also donates beds and bedding to local children who don't have them.
Starfish can always use donations and volunteers to continue helping orphans and families in our area and beyond.
If you can't donate, they say a prayer goes a long way.
For more information on how to donate your time, money or items, check out their needs list here.
You can also follow their Facebook page to keep up to date on what's needed most in our community.