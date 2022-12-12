PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home.
StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
According to their website, StepStone facilitates several different kinds of foster-care, including "therapeutic" care for abused or traumatized children, teenage foster care, and traditional foster care. The agency offers training and certification to foster parents so they are prepared for their new families. They can also help foster parents in their journey to adoption.
According to their website, StepStone offers benefits to foster-care families, including: competitive per diem rates, hassle-free payments, resources when assistance is needed, continuous training and support, and more. For a full list of benefits, click here.
Foster care is just one part of what StepStone does. They also offer residential and family and youth services.
Residential services are available to help children struggling with emotional and behavioral needs. StepStone offers these services in facility or group home settings. According to the organization, their goal is to help teach young people strategies for independent living, social skills, and academic skills.
Family and Youth services include counseling, in-home care, mental health skill building, youth mentoring, parenting classes and more.
StepStone serves families in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties. They have offices in several other states, including Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and more. To find your local office, visit their website.