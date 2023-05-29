PADUCAH — For $50, you can help your community and enter for a chance to win $5,000.
The United Way of Western Kentucky is holding their annual Jackpot Raffle, a charity event with proceeds going towards improvements in education, income and health.
The organization says they're partnering with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities for this event, and proceeds will be matched up to $10,000 to benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky's endowment with Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
The $5,000 Grand Prize winner will be drawn during the United Way Victory Celebration event at Walker Hall Event Center on June 22.
The UWWK serves McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, and Marshall Counties. They raise funds to support local programs making a difference in western Kentucky, including:
- The American Red Cross
- Child Watch
- the Family Service Society
- Hope Unlimited Family Care Center
- Kentucky Legal Aid
- Merryman House
- Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah
- Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Paducah Day Nursery
- Lifeline Recovery Center
- The Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center
- The Salvation Army
They also participate in annual community events, like the Power of the Purse, Battle of the Barristers, Stuff the Bus, Project United, and more.
Individuals and organizations who have worked to improve health, education, and income in western Kentucky will also be honored with Live United awards at the Victory Celebration.
To purchase a Jackpot Raffle ticket, click here. To purchase a ticket for the Victory Celebration, click here.