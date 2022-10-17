MURRAY, KY — Murray's WATCH Inc. needs cans.
Specifically, the non-profit group is asking community members to save and donate their aluminum cans to the program. WATCH will take the cans to be recycled and earn a little money in exchange — an easy way for them raise extra funds throughout the year.
As a non-profit relying on government funding, community donations, and grants, even your spare aluminum cans can really help them. The amount of money they get from government funding can drop significantly in any year, WATCH says, so it's important for them to supplement the funding in other ways. `
What WATCH does
Watch helps adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and brain injuries, integrate fully into their communities. They do this by providing numerous services at their center, including:
- Self-help and personal care: According to their website, each person attending WATCH will learn personal care and hygiene skills. Formal research- and personal experience- makes people feel better about themselves, WATCH says. That's why they teach individuals about hairstyles, fashion, dental care, makeup, fingernail hygiene, and more.
- Independent living skills: A person who can perform basic household duties becomes more self-sufficient, but also helps them to become an "integral" part of the household. Some of the skills they teach are food preparation, washing and drying dishes, dusting and vacuuming, setting a table and doing laundry.
- Academics: WATCH says there's a tremendous need cognitively disabled individuals to learn functional life skills some people take for granted. That's why they teach number concepts, money concepts, calculator skills and word recognition.
- Pre-vocational skills: Participants in the WATCH program are offered job readiness training for workshop contracts and community-based employment. Participants learn the importance of following directions, developing good work habits, and relating to their employer and fellow employees, WATCH says.
- WATCH partners with several agencies to provide work to participants, who are able to receive an hourly or contractual paycheck. They can work in-house for Briggs and Stratton Corporation or Pella Corporation, and can find employment at a number of community jobs as well. Those who get jobs in the community are taught how to use public transportation.
- Motor Skills: Participants are able to play basketball, swim, take part in field activities, and use exercise equipment. Activities such as writing and using tools help attendants work their smaller muscles, learning coordination and assisting in positive self-image.
- Community integration: WATCH helps individuals increase their interaction with the community by teaching them how to navigate in various public places, like: the grocery store, restaurants, public swimming pools and libraries.
- Communication skills: WATCH says many of their participants have language problems which can make it difficult for them to effectively communicate. Some individuals receive speech therapy at the center or at off-site offices as needed.
WATCH wants to make sure individuals participating in their program are "safe, healthy, and respected in the community," and enjoy living and working there — with effective assistance. As part of their mission, they seek to promote dignity, self-worth, empowerment, and informed decision-making.
If you would like to learn more about WATCH or donate to the program, visit their website, here. Cans can be dropped-off at any time in the cotton wagon on the west side of the building at 702 Main Street in Murray.