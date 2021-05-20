McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for stalking and harassing a woman victim after a multi agency investigation.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says detectives began investigating Brandon Harris, 46, of Paducah, for stalking and harassment allegations against a woman.
Through the investigation, detectives say that Harris had been following the victim to multiple locations since January 2021 and had placed surveillance cameras at the victim's home.
Detectives say Harris also went to the victim's home late at night to alarm or scare her.
On May 17, the victim obtained an Emergency Protection Order, which detectives served to Harris the same day. Yet, Harris continued to harass the victim by digital means.
Then, on May 19, detectives say they, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigators executed a search warrant at Harris' home where they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital media devices and ammunition for multiple firearms.
Detectives say Harris is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of previous incidents of domestic violence.
Harris is currently lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail, after admitting to stalking and harassing the victim to detectives.
He has been charged with first-degree stalking; third-degree terroristic threatening; harassing communications; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.