A multi-semi crash continues to block the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line at the 56.5 mile marker.
The crash included four semi trucks and one passenger vehicle. Responders indicated one person was injured and flown to a Nashville hospital.
The crash impact was severe enough to entangle two of the semi trucks. The recovery crew is attempting to separate the trucks at this time.
In addition to the multi-vehicle crash on I-24, there was a semi rollover on KY 139 along the marked detour route. A semi is blocking KY 276/Blackhawk Rd in northern Trigg County. These additional crashes and the volume of traffic from I-24 has snarled traffic along the main detour route via KY 139 and U.S. 68 through Cadiz.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel have established an extended detour for I-24 Eastbound traffic at Exit 42.
Eastbound I-24 traffic is being diverted off at Exit 42 to follow Interstate 69 Northbound to Exit 106, then take the Pennyrile Parkway Southbound through Hopkinsville to return to I-24 Westbound at Exit 82. This route provides a safe detour route for trucks.
At this time, the estimated duration for this blockage of I-24 Eastbound at the is 5 hours or approximately 6 p.m., CDT.