MARTIN, TN — Many of you sent us messages and videos about a multi-state police chase that ended in Martin, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night, few details are available on the record. Here's what we do know.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit went through their county and ended in Tennessee. In a news release, the sheriff's office says the suspect involved in the chase reportedly assaulted a police officer in Illinois.
Local 6 contacted several law enforcement agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee and learned the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. But, the agency offered very few details. All they would tell us is that there was a crash in Martin and it's under investigation.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says Illinois State Police are also investigating the chase and crash.
Local 6 viewer Bo Biehslich recorded video of the final moments of the incident. "It was great job by all police involved," the witness said.