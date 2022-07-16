GRAVES COUNTY, KY- On Saturday at about 12:23 p.m., Sheriff Jon Hayden reports that Sgt. Richard Edwards responded to a multi vehicle accident with injuries on US 45 North at KY 849 East in Hickory.
48-year-old Belinda Thomas was crossing US 45 North from KY 849 West and failed to see 75-year-old Darlene Renfrow and her husband 76-year-old Billy Renfrow traveling North on US 45 North at KY 849 East.
Mrs. Renfrow attempted to swerve to avoid collision, but failed. Mrs. Thomas struck Mrs. Renfrow on the driver side rear passenger wheel causing her vehicle to rollover several times coming to a rest in the median on its wheels. The Renfrow’s were transported to Lourdes by Mayfield Graves County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.