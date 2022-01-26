LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 30 in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is between the Tennessee River Bridge and the Kentucky 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.
KYTC says emergency responders are reporting multiple vehicles scattered along an area about the size of a football field.
The roadway is expected to remain blocked for about three hours.
KYTC says eastbound drivers should detour via the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange to follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange. Drivers who regularly travel U.S. 62 between Calvert City and Eddyville are advised to be alert for heavy traffic.