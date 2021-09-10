LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car is blocking U.S. 60 at the 14.5 mile marker in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is just north of Smithland, near the Smithland Dam Road intersection. The roadway is blocked between Kentucky 137/River Road and the Cumberland River Bridge.
KYTC says there's no nearby detour for this part of U.S. 60. However, drivers who are between Smithland and Burna on U.S. 60 should self-detour by taking KY 453 South to I-24 and U.S. 62/U.S. 641 through Marion to connect with U.S. 60.