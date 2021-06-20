PADUCAH—A three vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the I-24 Bridge sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
In a release, the MCSD said, 55-year-old Ana Maria Cristobal Chavez, of Metropolis Illinois was driving a 2010 Blue Ford F-15 was driving westbound on the I-24 Bridge.
As traffic in front had slowed to a stop due to work zones ahead, Chavez was unable to slow down in time. Deputies said Chavez hit the back of a 2017 Silver Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla was 21-year-old Kathryn of Huntsville Alabama and 4-year-old Anthony Lemley.
Authorities say Lemley's car hit the back of another car, a 2021 Black Kia Telluride. 31-year-old Tyler Day of Foristell Missouri was driving the car with 31-year-old, Clarissa Day and 34-year-old Travis Day.
Driver Kathryn Lemley and passenger Clarissa Day were taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of possible injuries by Mercy Regional EMS.
Both westbound lanes of the I 24 Bridge were shut down for approximately 60 minutes