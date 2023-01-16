TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles.
The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
Traffic is being moved to the right-hand lane at the site of the crash, with the cabinet expecting some brief delays as recovery work progresses.
Crews expect clean-up to be finished around 10 a.m.