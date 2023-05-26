LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle wreck is blocking Interstate 24 westbound at the 30 mile marker near the Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall County line with Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Injuries have been reported in the crash, and KYTC says a helicopter has been called in to transport people. The crash site is on the Livingston County side of the bridge.
The road is expected to remain blocked for about four hours.
A Local 6 viewer sent us video from the scene. The video shows an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter at the scene, along with Grand Lakes Fire and Rescue, Livingston County EMS responders state police and more.
Drivers can detour using U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 to follow U.S. 62 to the I-24 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange, or by using the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange to KY 453 South, then U.S. 62 West to exit 27.