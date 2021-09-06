GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A lengthy closure is set to begin Wednesday on Kentucky 534 just south of the Symsonia community Graves County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KY 534 will be closed at mile point 4.534 for about three weeks, KYTC District 1 says. That's between Wildcat Road and Angelia Avenue.
The closure will allow workers to replace the Bear Creek Fork culvert at that location.
Crews will close the road immediately after the morning school bus run on Sept. 8 — around 8 a.m. KYTC District 1 says the road is expected to reopen to traffic around Sept. 30.
There will be no marked detour.