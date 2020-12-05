WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Authorities are investigating a death in Williamson County, Illinois, Saturday.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Coroner’s Office, Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Marion Police Department, Herrin Police Department, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating a death on the northeast side of the county.
The individual died around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office says in a news release.
Further details about the person and the circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released, but investigators say more information will be made public in the coming days.