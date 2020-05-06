CAIRO, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a woman was shot in Cairo, Illinois.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the 2300 block of Pine Street in Cairo, Illinois State Police said in a news release.
The 23-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and state police say she has since been released from the hospital.
ISP says it is investigating the shooting jointly with the Cairo Police Department and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the ISP office in Ullin at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.