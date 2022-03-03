BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are on the scene after a boat overturned in the Ohio River in the Wickliffe, Kentucky, area, near Cairo, Illinois.
This is in the area near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder confirmed multiple agencies have responded after a boat overturned, but he said he could not release any further details about the overturned vessel at this time.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said responders with his office and the McCracken County Rescue Squad are assisting at the scene.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when more details emerge.