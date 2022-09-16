PADUCAH — First responders are at the scene after a SUV crashed into the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday.
A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows.
Local 6 has a crew at the scene, and responders tell us the driver was not injured. No other injuries have been reported so far.
Agencies working at that crash site include the Paducah Fire Department, the Paducah Police Department and Mercy Regional EMS.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details emerge.