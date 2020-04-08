GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The driver of a semitrailer was uninjured when the trailer overturned along Kentucky 58 Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Jensen Smith of Murray was driving the Bandana Ag semitrailer east on KY 58 when the truck ran off the roadway approaching a curve at Frazier Road. The trailer, which was hauling agricultural fertilizer, ended up in a yard, turned over on its side.
Smith was uninjured because the cab of the semitrailer remained upright, the sheriff's office says.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and KY 58 was blocked between KY 1283 and Frazier Road until about 7:15 p.m. Fertilizer had to be cleaned up, and the semitrailer had to be removed before the road could reopen.
The sheriff's office says the Wingo Fire Department, the Hickman County Fire Department and Bandana Ag employees responded alongside deputies.