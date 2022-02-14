BROOKPORT, IL — Crews from multiple fire departments have responded to a fire at Bethel AME Church in Brookport, Illinois.
Massac County Fire and Rescue, the Brookport Fire Department, Metropolis Fire Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Illinois State Police and the Massac County Sheriff's Office are all responding to the fire.
A Local 6 crew at the scene tells us the building appears to be a total loss.
The Brookport Fire Department shared multiple photos from the scene via Facebook. The fire department says it and the Massac County Fire Department were called out to respond to the fire at 11:32 a.m. The church is at 803 Crockett St. in Brookport.