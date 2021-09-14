GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Mayfield, Kentucky, firefighters freed a man who was trapped in his car after it crashed Tuesday afternoon in Graves County.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash on Kentucky 121 South — about a mile north of Farmington — around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. The man, 25-year-old John Austin Yancey, was driving southbound when his car dropped off the right side of the roadway. The sheriff's office says Yancey over corrected to the left, and the car spun 180 degrees before leaving the left side of the roadway. The passenger's side of the car struck a tree, and Yancey was trapped inside the vehicle.
The Mayfield Fire Department performed extrication efforts, freeing the man from his car. The sheriff's office says Yancey was injured, and responders took him to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the car's airbags deployed, the sheriff's office says.
In addition to the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Mayfield Fire Department, agencies that assisted at the scene include Kentucky State Police, Mayfield-Graves County EMS and Mayfield-Graves County Fire and Rescue.
KY 121 was closed for about an hour while the car was removed from the crash scene.