WINGO, KY — A local fire department says firefighters and other responders worked for more than three hours Thursday to put out a grass fire in west Kentucky.
The Wingo Volunteer Fire Department says multiple agencies responded to the fire around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. The grass fire was along Dublin Hill Road, behind Dublin Baptist Church, and it spread into nearby woods and adjoining fields, the fire department announced on its Facebook page Thursday.
Responders with the Mayfield Graves Fire-Rescue Squad, the Fancy Farm Volunteer Fire Department and the Kentucky Division of Forestry worked alongside Wingo firefighters to put out the blaze.