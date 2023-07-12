PADUCAH — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene at the corner of 27th Street and Washington Street after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in front of Baptist Health Paducah.
A Kentucky State Police spokeswoman tells Local 6 there was a traffic stop near the hospital, and there is not currently a threat to the public.
Troopers at the scene told Local 6's Jane Kim that it's too early to tell if there were any injuries in the crash.
Photos taken at at the scene show McCracken County sheriff's deputies, state troopers, firefighters and EMS presence.
This is a developing story and will be updated.