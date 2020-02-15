CALVERT CITY, KY — The Marshall County Rescue Squad says multiple agencies have been searching Saturday for a missing woman who was swept away into the Tennessee River near Calvert City, Kentucky.
Curt Curtner with the rescue squad says crews have been searching for a woman in her mid to late 30s. Her name is not being released to the public at this time.
Curtner says the woman was walking in floodwaters to go meet someone on a vessel when she was swept away into the river.
Curtner says crews with multiple agencies have been searching the shoreline, conducting sonar searches and carrying out dragging operations. But, search efforts have been halted Saturday night because of low visibility in the dark, and for the safety of search teams working in flooded conditions.
Teams will resume the search at 8 a.m. Sunday. Curtner says the efforts will transition from rescue operations to a recovery effort.