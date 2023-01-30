Several colleges and universities in the Local 6 area have canceled Monday evening classes due to icy conditions in the forecast.
Kentucky
Murray State University says all campuses will close at 5 p.m. Monday and remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Click here for more details.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College all classes scheduled for 5 p.m. or later will operate on a remote schedule Monday night, the college says. All campus locations will close after 5 p.m. Click here for more details.
Illinois
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has canceled on-campus, in-person and online classes set for 4 p.m. or later. SIUC says Morris Library, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will remain open. As of Monday afternoon, classes are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but SIUC says it will monitor conditions as the night goes on. If any changes are made, they'll be announced before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Missouri
Southeast Missouri State University says campuses are closed as of 3:30 p.m. Monday. All classes are canceled for Monday evening and officers are closed. Click here for more details.
Tennessee
The University of Tennessee at Martin says classes are canceled starting at 5 p.m. on its main campus and campuses at five centers at Jackson, Parsons, McNairy County/Selmer, Ripley and Somerville. Click here for more details.
