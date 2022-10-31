LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page.
The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
Other local counties that lifted burn bans Monday include Marshall and Carlisle in west Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.
On Sunday, Franklin County, Illinois, lifted its burn ban.
McCracken County, Kentucky, lifted its burn ban this past Tuesday.
Local 6 viewers in Kentucky should know that, while counties may be lifting their local burn bans, state restrictions remain in place.
Kentucky is currently in its Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season, which means it's illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season began on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Click here for more details.